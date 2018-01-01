January 1st, 2018
As of January 1, 2018, the mandatory boating safety education law goes into effect, and will be phased in by age. If you operate any type of motorized vessel on California waterways (including powered sailboats/paddlecraft), you will be required to pass an approved boating safety examinaton and carry a lifetime California Boater Card.
Saves lives, lasts a lifetime
The California Boater Card will show that its holder has successfully taken and passed a NASBLA/state-approved boating safety examination. Courses may be classroom, home study or online. Click below for a current list of approved courses.